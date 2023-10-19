"I’m sure he doesn’t remember it" - Former AEW star reveals incident which made him dislike MJF

MJF is currently one of the biggest names in AEW, but unfortunately, he hasn't made many friends across his career. Recently, a former AEW name gave his opinion on Friedman and where their relationship went wrong.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is a polarizing star despite his recent babyface turn. While he seems to have turned a new leaf, many still remember the things he once said to them, including this star.

During a recent vlog on his YouTube account, Fuego Del Sol disclosed his opinions on MJF. While he believes the AEW World Champion is talented, he isn't a fan of the man himself.

"Early on in AEW, even before I got signed, he gave me one weird disparaging remark in front of a lot of people backstage but it was off-handed. I’m sure he doesn’t remember it – I do, though. Some people are going to go out of their way to critique you or congratulate you to help you out; he kind of stuck to himself in that regard. Never really talked to me, so I don't think we're each other's cup of tea. That doesn't change the fact that he is insanely talented." [From 10:31 to 10:57]

Fuego Del Sol had a lot more positive things to say about Tony Khan in the same episode of his vlog. Despite being released by Khan, Del Sol claims he's still a very kind man.

Mark Henry recently revealed whether MJF wants the spotlight on himself at all times

While many got to know Friedman as a selfish, arrogant heel, it seems like he seriously has turned a new leaf. Many fans were unsure whether MJF was just a character, and now it seems like that has always been the case.

During his recent appearance on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, Mark Henry revealed that MJF is actually very selfless.

"Every show, you already market the fact that MJF is gonna be there, and for him not to be greedy when he could be, he could say no I don't want Adam Copeland, I don't want Bryan Danielson, I don't want Samoa Joe, I don't want CM Punk."

Additionally, Henry called Friedman "brilliant" and noted that he also helps with production and writes for stars who struggle to do it themselves. From the sounds of it, The Salt of the Earth has changed a lot since he last spoke to Fuego Del Sol and has even become somewhat of a locker room leader.

