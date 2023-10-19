Released AEW star discloses what he really thinks about Tony Khan

AEW notably parted ways with quite a number of talent this year, many of whose contracts simply expired and were not renewed. Recently, one of Tony Khan's more surprising releases shared his opinion on the All Elite Wrestling President.

During the 2020 and 2021 pandemic wave, the Jacksonville-based promotion notably opted to keep all its talent employed and even picked up many new signees. However, since 2022, Tony Khan has simply allowed many stars' contracts to expire.

During a recent vlog on his YouTube channel, Fuego Del Sol praised Tony Khan and his extreme work ethic. Furthermore, he also called Khan a kind man but admitted that he likely never caught his attention.

"I don’t think I ever fully won this guy over, which is probably why I’m not in AEW right now. But it doesn’t change the fact that he started the company and changed pro wrestling for the better. Even though I’m no longer in AEW, I can’s say a bad word about Tony Khan." (14:07 onward).

Tony Khan infamously went on a huge social media rant last week after WWE's developmental brand, NXT, beat Dynamite in viewership ratings. Many were concerned by his tirade, including Jim Cornette, who suggested that he take some much-needed time off.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Brian Danielson recently commented on whether Tony Khan has given him booking power in AEW Collision

Tony Khan seems to be very high on The American Dragon, who has also notably become a backstage sweetheart. Most fans also praise the star, and Khan has alluded to being willing to let Danielson take over running the promotion if he ever steps away.

Recently, Bryan Danielson sat down for an interview with Sports Nightly. During this conversation, Danielson played off the rumors that he books for Collision.

"I think it's probably a little overstated. People ask me about it all the time, and I really don't do that much extra. Sometimes Tony asks me about certain ideas — or whatever — for "Collision," and sometimes he doesn't. He's a very busy man. Football season has started ... I hear a lot less from him during football season." (H/t Wrestling Inc)

Additionally, Bryan Danielson noted that all the shows are produced by Tony Khan and that most of the ideas are his. He also believes that he's more of a "sounding board" for Khan to bounce ideas off of instead of a councilor. Only time will tell, but many believe that The American Dragon will someday run AEW.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches