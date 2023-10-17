WWE veteran on Tony Khan's meltdown after AEW lost to NXT: "He may need rest, confinement, treatment, counseling"

A wrestling veteran has suggested that AEW President Tony Khan needs counseling after his recent social media meltdowns. The legend in question is none other than Jim Cornette.

Following AEW Dynamite's recent loss to WWE's NXT in ratings, Khan took to Twitter, unleashing a barrage of criticisms and throwing shade at legends like The Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Micheals, and John Cena.

He even went on to bring up Vince McMahon's allegations and also mentioned his own mother. He claimed that WWE avatar accounts attacked his mother after a near-death experience.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the WWE veteran discussed Khan's recent Twitter outbursts.

“I can tell you with some level of certainty from having experienced it, when you’ve got all kinds of stress and a lot of s**** p**sing you off, sometimes it’s one of the most minor little things that just sends you bubbling right over the top of ‘pissed off hill’ into ‘violence valley,'” Cornette said.

Furthermore, he believes Khan has been under a lot of stress lately:

“And then you either, since Tony’s not a violent person, you either lash out with a baseball bat… or you get on Twitter I guess. But it could be a little thing on top of a whole mountain of bigger things. But he may need rest, confinement, treatment, counseling, chemicals, some of these things.” (H/T- RSN)

Booker T said Tony Khan should focus on AEW and not worry about WWE

Booker T is concerned that Khan is too focused on trying to beat WWE rather than concentrating on AEW.

On the recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said Khan should focus more on building up AEW.

"I gotta take a dig at this last comment that he made about the NXT rating. He said that it was the first time that John Cena and the Undertaker appeared in front of less than a million people for #WWE and the thing is, he’s got Edge and Christian and all of those guys… So it’s like, when you say stuff like that, you might want to think about it before you say stuff like that." (H/T - WrestleTalk)

NXT surpassed Dynamite in ratings, drawing 921,000 viewers with a 0.30. In comparison, Dynamite had 609,000 viewers and 0.26 in the P18-49 demo.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan's recent rant on Twitter? Sound off in the comments section below.