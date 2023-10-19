Bryan Danielson addresses rumors of AEW Collision creative department

Over the past few months, there have been reports of Bryan Danielson's backstage creative role in AEW Collision. The All Elite Wrestling star also shared his take on the possibility of assuming a bigger creative role in Tony Khan's promotion at All Out media scrum.

During a recent interview with Sports Nightly, Bryan Danielson shed light on his rumored role in the AEW's creative team. The American Dragon clarified that his involvement in the creative process in the Jacksonville-based company is a bit overstated and said Tony Khan sometimes asks about his opinions about certain ideas:

"I think it's probably a little overstated. People ask me about it all the time, and I really don't do that much extra. Sometimes Tony asks me about certain ideas — or whatever — for "Collision," and sometimes he doesn't. He's a very busy man. Football season has started ... I hear a lot less from him during football season." (H/t Wrestling Inc)

The 42-year-old considers himself a sounding board and said that Tony Khan is the man behind most of the creative ideas for the AEW shows:

"It's one of those things where these shows are still Tony Khan-produced shows, most of these ideas are Tony Khan's ideas," he clarified. Danielson sees himself more as a sounding board off which Khan bounces ideas. (H/t Wrestling Inc)

Expand Tweet

Bryan Danielson says younger wrestlers need to wrestle more matches

During the same interview, Bryan Danielson advised the younger talents in a learning stage to wrestle more to hone their craft. The Former WWE Champion shared an example from his career when he wrestled 28 matches in 17 days in England:

"So I think I'm of the opinion that when you're younger and learning the craft, you need to wrestle more matches. That's just that's my opinion. One of the things that was very helpful for me, because I would go over and I'd wrestle in England... I would go over to England for seven months. There was one point where I wrestled, I think it was like 28 matches in 17 days, or whatever it is, and it was like, it was six months of that, right?" (H/T Fightful)

The American Dragon's hard work during his initial wrestling years has paid off unquestionably, as he is now regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches