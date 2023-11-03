"I'm sure Jericho had something to do with this" - Wrestling legend comments on top AEW team's lackluster booking

Santana and Ortiz were one of the most exciting duos in AEW. However, frustrations with the creative direction led to the breakup of the team, and a wrestling veteran has accused Chris Jericho of being responsible for it.

The name in question is none other than Konnan, who praised Santana & Ortiz for the reactions they got from the fans. However, brought up Chris Jericho's name in the mix and made a bold claim.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan stated the following:

"When they came into AEW they got a humongous pop. They've never been there before. I don't know, maybe Santana just wants to be done with this match and get on with the next phase but this was underwhelming, to say the least. I'm sure Jericho had something to do with this because he picked them and every time I was there, he was booking his own as he should. But you had a hot act when they showed up, the place exploded." [From 01:50 to 02:23]

Santana and Ortiz not being on the same page was the main cause of their breakup. Santana was not happy with the way he was being used in AEW, while Ortiz was allegedly happy collecting a good paycheck without having to do anything important.

Konnan gives his take on former AEW star CM Punk's potential WWE arrival

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently gave his thoughts on CM Punk's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran talked about WWE trying to keep the former AEW World Champion's return a surprise:

"He's not gonna say it. I've had people before, Nick (Aldis) did it on the show, where we were like, 'Hey, can you confirm or deny if you're going there?' He already knew he was going. He was like, 'No, I can't.' And even me, they said, 'Do not post anything that you're going to be in the Hall of Fame,' because even Disco asked me on the show. Like they like secrecy, and that's good. I like surprises."

He also spoke about Dave Meltzer squashing the rumors of CM Punk:

"Imagine him, and I'm not saying this is the reason, because maybe he isn't going back. Nobody knows, but imagine that they took the step of doubling down, and going to show up on IMPACT backstage, so they think you're going there," Konnan said.

