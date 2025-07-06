"I’m waiting for this as patiently as I can" - Fans want Tony Khan to bring back former AEW champion not seen in 560 days at All In 2025

A former AEW champion has been absent from the ring for over a year, and fans urge Tony Khan to bring him back at All In: Texas.
Keith Lee joined the AEW roster in 2022 and quickly found success in a tag team with Swerve Strickland. Together, they even won the AEW World Tag Team Championship. However, his career took a downturn after they lost the title. He had a brief feud with Strickland but has not been seen on TV since December 2023. Initially, it was reported that he was out of the ring due to undisclosed health issues.
However, the Limitless One recently confirmed that he was fine, but his return is not in his hands. It has now been 560 days since he has competed in a wrestling ring, leaving fans to wonder about his future in the company.
A fan recently suggested on X/Twitter that Keith Lee should answer Max Caster's open challenge at All In.
Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.
This opened up the discussion further, with many fans campaigning for his return. Check out some of the reactions below:
Vince Russo criticizes Keith Lee's AEW absence
For months, it was believed that Keith Lee was absent from AEW TV due to some health issues. However, the former WWE star recently confirmed on social media that he is fine and healthy. Lee now joins a long list of people who have been sidelined from the ring for unknown reasons.
Speaking on a recent episode of The Coach and Bro Live, Vince Russo said that as long as Keith Lee is under contract, he must be used.
"How many times are we reading every single week that somebody's sitting on the sidelines? They don't know why they are sitting on the sidelines. They are healthy. Keith Lee said that he is perfectly healthy. He's been healthy for three months. 'I'm under contract, and nobody is calling me.' That's why you would create a group like The Oddities, man. If somebody's under contract and you're paying them, get them on the show!" he said. [From 36:06 to 37:34]
All In is set to take place on July 12 in Texas. It will be interesting to see when Keith Lee makes his return to the ring.