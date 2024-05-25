"I’m waiting for you" - Mariah May sends a flirty message to top AEW star

Mariah May has sent another flirty message to a popular AEW star on social media ahead of Double or Nothing happening this weekend. The star in question would be The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens.

For some time now, May has been hitting on Bowens on social media, constantly replying to his tweets and being vocal about asking him out. However, he has often ignored these comments except for the one time that he turned her down. He had told her to take a hint because he is openly gay and did not understand why she had been hitting on him.

On Twitter, Mariah May would once more post a flirty message in reply to Anthony Bowens' latest tweet where he revealed that he was now on his way to Las Vegas for Double or Nothing. Currently, The Acclaimed are not booked for the pay-per-view, but they could be in action this Saturday on Collision happening in Vegas as well.

"I’m waiting for you at the roulette table if you’re ready to risk it all #AEWDoN," May tweeted.

Mariah May was not the first to flirt with the AEW star

Last year, another AEW star was seemingly oblivious to Anthony Bowens being gay and he let it be known then as well.

On an episode of Rampage in June last year, QTV confronted The Acclaimed. Harley Cameron, who was managing the group at the time, went up to Bowens and claimed that he was attracted to her.

He did not mince his words, as he said that this was impossible because he was gay and he was not hiding this fact, as could be seen from his in-ring gear.

The overall segment received a positive response from the fans as they answered back with "He's gay" chants.

"If ya told me years ago, I’d have an arena chanting HE’S GAY at me in the most POSITIVE of ways, I’d say you’re crazy. It’s pretty cool to see how far we’ve come. Still more work to do. Happy Pride #AEWRampage," Bowens tweeted.

It remains to be seen if Mariah May finally takes a hint and steps back from flirting with him.

