"I'm not doing it for you"- Jon Moxley's biggest rival reveals why he put his body through crazy spots

Recently, Jon Moxley's biggest rival talked about his life and career in one of his recent interviews. He discussed many aspects of his personality while expressing his obsession with extreme sports.

Ad

Darby Allin, who is set to face Jon Moxley at WrestleDream, recently discussed his interest in doing crazy life activities. The Daredevil is known for being fearless and an ultimate risk-taker in AEW. In his career, he has been involved in some of the most dangerous spots in professional wrestling. Outside of wrestling, Allin often tests his limits by performing jumps and crashes.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the former TNT Champion revealed that his motive behind these wild activities is to test himself. He justified his statement by saying that he wants to become mentally stronger, and when he performs such spots, he believes it helps him build that strength. Allin added that the sole purpose behind such dangerous actions is to satisfy himself.

Ad

Trending

"Oh, because I love it. Like a lot of the fans say, ‘Darby, you don’t have to impress us anymore.’ Like, ‘Don’t go crazy.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not doing it for you. I’m doing it for me.’ Because I’m literally breaking down mental barriers in my mind every time I do something crazy. I’m always breaking down… mental barriers in my mind every time I go out there um and do something crazier." [H/T: PWMania]

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Check out the full interview below:

Ad

Earlier this year, Darby Allin also scaled Mount Everest. It marked another huge milestone in his personal life. With that said, the 32-year-old has promised that he will continue to do such crazy actions down the line as well.

Darby Allin made a wild confession about Jon Moxley

Darby Allin and Jon Moxley are set to collide in an 'I-Quit' Match at WrestleDream this weekend. The two stars have been involved in a deeply personal rivalry, and they will test each other's limits at the St. Louis pay-per-view. However, recently, Allin made a wild confession about Moxley.

Ad

Speaking with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, Allin revealed that a spot with Jon Moxley was the most painful move he has endured in his AEW career. While the former TNT Champion did not mention the particular move, he said it was Mox dropping him on his head.

“Painful finisher. Oh my god. I don’t even know. I probably… When I got dropped on my head from Moxley or something, I’d probably say that.”- H/T Fightful

Darby Allin has been involved in several painful spots in his career already. Such a statement from him highlights just how brutal Moxley’s wrestling style truly is. With that said, only time will tell what will happen when the two collide in an 'I-Quit' match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anugrah Tyagi Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.



He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.



Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences