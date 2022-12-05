"I can't be mad at Vince [McMahon]" - Former 24/7 Champion holds no ill will towards WWE for releasing him

FTR, also known as The Revival in WWE, achieved great success in NXT as the the brand's Tag Team Champions, where they faced off against a number of top teams. It was clear that the two were not happy in the company on the main roster. Dax Harwood recently shared the moment he realized FTR would have to leave WWE.

After being significantly underutilized on the main roster, FTR requested their release in January 2019. After receiving it in April 2020, they eventually joined AEW. The duo has since held the IWGP, ROH, and AAA tag titles simultaneously.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Dax Harwood recalled the day FTR requested their release from WWE. He tracked down Triple H at a television taping where he explained that the issue essentially boiled down to a disagreement with Vince McMahon's perception of tag team wrestling.

Harwood said he knew they could do better if tag team wrestling was presented more effectively:

“This is going to sound very egotistical and I don’t mean for it to, but we knew that we could do better than what we were doing, and we knew that tag team wrestling could be presented better than it was being presented.”

Dax stated that he doesn't have any animosity towards Vince McMahon, and that he and McMahon simply had different perspectives on tag team wrestling.

“I can’t be mad at Vince. If he doesn’t like tag team wrestling, that’s okay. Because one, that’s his company. But two, that’s okay; it’s his opinion to not like it,” Dax Harwood said. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

FTR will challenge The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the December 7 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Dax Harwood recently teased his former WWE gimmick on Twitter

In response to the new House of Black merchandise, AEW star Dax Harwood recently teased his former WWE persona on Twitter.

A video of the brand new House of Black "Revival" t-shirt was shared on the ShopAEW Twitter account. In response to the tweet, Harwood teased the WWE gimmick amid rumors that he might leave AEW.

"Revival?" Harwood wrote

Harwood recently stated that he and Cash Wheeler thought about temporarily leaving AEW and signing with other organizations.

Do you think FTR will become the new AEW Tag Team Champions this week on Dynamite? Let us know in the comment section below.

