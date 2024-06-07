"I made your little b***h tap out" - Saraya (fka Paige) sends message to top AEW star

Saraya (fka Paige) recently said some harsh words to a top AEW star. The star being discussed is "Timeless" Toni Storm.

The AEW Women's World Champion has a strong hold on the title and has been reigning champion for over 200 days. She and Mariah May have joined forces for months now. The duo is very close and accompanies each other in the ring.

Meanwhile, the former WWE Divas Champion didn't wrestle for more than three months until the May 22 edition of Dynamite. She also seemed frustrated on social media after not getting booked. The Anti-Diva and Toni Storm have been taunting each other for weeks now.

In the recent episode of the flagship show, Saraya faced Mariah May and defeated her by making her submit. Speaking in an exclusive interview backstage, the 31-year-old mocked Mariah May after the latter tapped out to her.

"Are you laughing now, Mariah? Did you think I was joking, Toni? No, I made your little b***h tap out in the middle of the ring." (00:17- 00:23)

Saraya then teased a potential match between her and the AEW Women's World Champion at the All In pay-per-view held in August.

"I don't care about your little make-up parties. What you should be doing is lining up to kiss my a**. Because I don't care about Forbidden Door. The only door I care about is when I come home and I go to Wembley Stadium." (00:39 - 00:53)

Before Saraya, Toni Storm will face Mina Shirakawa at the Forbidden Door

While Toni Storm and Saraya are feuding, Mariah May and her old friend Mina Shirakawa's bond has grown stronger in recent weeks. The Timeless star and the STARDOM star finally confronted each other on a recent episode of Dynamite.

Later, Tony Khan made the match between the two stars official for Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 30, 2024.

It will be interesting to see which side Mariah May will choose after her close friends collide.

