"I made a mistake" - WWE legend issues apology after AEW Dynamite botch

A WWE legend, who is currently signed to AEW as a commentator, recently addressed his botch during last night's edition of Dynamite.

The name in question is none other than Taz, who made an embarrassing botch after the match between Jon Moxley and Jeff Hardy on Dynamite.

Moxley won a hard-fought battle with Jeff before he was attacked by the CMLL Luchadors. The former WWE Superstar was eventually saved by the rest of the AEW roster, who chased the luchadors off.

On Twitter, Taz responded to a fan who complained about the former wrestler's botch during the aforementioned segment on Dynamite.

"I made a mistake. My apologies for confusing anyone."

WWE veteran Booker T recently spoke about his shots at Taz's son HOOK

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently had some interesting comments about Tony Khan and HOOK. Khan booked the FTW Champion in an AEW World Title match against Samoa Joe a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the NXT Commentator claimed that his intentions weren't to make HOOK look bad.

"My comment wasn't to make HOOK look bad, it was - more than anything - to point out Tony Khan in this 28-and-1 streak that this kid has had going on, that HOOK is not more a household name," Booker T said.

Booker further explained that he does not want anything to do with Hook's father, Taz.

"When you got a chance to create a star and you miss the boat on it because you're thinking about how many matches somebody won or not, how many matches somebody lost, that was more so just to point out what Tony Khan is lacking as a booker. I don't wanna cross Taz. Taz could probably put me in the Kata-Ha-Jime. I feel like Taz's kid is doing a hell of a job, he looks good and he's a hell of a worker," he added. [h/t WrestlingInc.]

HOOK has been one of the most protected stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and the match against Samoa Joe helped elevate The Handsome Devil to a greater level. We will have to wait and see which storylines TK puts HOOK in 2024.

Do you want to see HOOK hold an AEW title in 2024? Let us know in the comments below!