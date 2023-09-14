"I miss boos" - Top AEW star doesn't like fans cheering him

One of AEW's top stars has admitted that they have found it difficult to adjust to their new role as a babyface, even going as far as to say that they miss getting booed.

The star in question is Andrade El Idolo, who made his triumphant return to All Elite Wrestling on the June 17th edition of AEW Collision, where he defeated Buddy Matthews in front of a Chicago crowd who were firmly behind the former NXT Champion.

This is something that caught Andrade off-guard upon his return, as he told Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington on the latest edition of "AEW Unrestricted" that he was surprised people like him.

“When I [came] back, people chant ‘welcome back, welcome back,’ okay, what happened? I don’t know because when I left, I left like heel. When I'm back, people chant ‘welcome back, welcome back.' I was like ‘oh, thank you guys...’ Like ‘oh people like me? People like me?' Like whether it’s heel Andrade or babyface.” [From 10:29 to 11:10]

Andrade explained that, even though he enjoyed his comeback match against Buddy Matthews, he missed getting booed. However, he has no problem with people chanting his name.

“[Buddy Matthews is] an amazing wrestler, we have a good match, people were happy. But the reaction of people like I am a babyface, and now I want to—I miss boos. People chant ‘Andrade, Andrade’ I like it but it’s different, it’s so different.” [From 13:58 to 14:22]

Andrade El Idolo still wants to face CM Punk despite being fired by AEW

The big AEW news as of late has been the departure of CM Punk, who was fired on September 2nd following an incident that took place backstage at the All In event at Wembley Stadium.

Many people have come out in support of The Second City Saint since his departure, with Andrade El Idolo being one of them. The former NXT star tweeted that he still wants to have a match with Punk despite him not being in the company anymore.

It's unclear at the time of writing what could be next for Punk, with many believing that his time in wrestling could be over. Some fans still hope for a shock return to either All Elite Wrestling or WWE in the future.

