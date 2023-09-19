"I miss him every day" - AEW's Samoa Joe reveals how he is coping with the loss of his 'brother' Bray Wyatt

AEW star Samoa Joe is one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling. Joe has competed in several promotions, including WWE, and recently reflected on how he deals with the passing of WWE star Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away last month due to a heart attack, which shocked fans worldwide. The talents from different promotions reacted to the death and talked about their bond with Wyatt, including AEW star Samoa Joe.

During a Q&A session with The Post's Joseph Staszewski, Samoa Joe talked about teaming up with Bray Wyatt and stated that he misses him every day:

"Ton and tons of Bray stories. I really think the thing that you will find universally with Windham was he was the type of person, when he walked in a room, it instantly brightened up. Once you’re his brother, you’re his brother for life and he’ll show up for whatever you need him to show up for. If you called and said, ‘I need you down here,’ lo and behold, a couple hours later you’ll see him pulling up in the driveway."

Joe continued:

"And just the family itself, between Mike and Bo and his sister Mika they were all very involved in the business at certain points and time. Everybody has a tremendous amount of respect and love for them. I think if anything, the hurt was felt a little bit extra deep because of how many people were connected to both Windham and his family. To see him gone now, it just doesn’t seem real. I miss him every day." H/T:[NewYorkPost]

AEW veteran reacts to Bray Wyatt's death

AEW commentator Jim Ross recently talked about the sad demise of Bray Wyatt and mentioned one thing that has surprised him.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the legendary AEW commentator Jim Ross shared his experiences with Bray Wyatt and his extraordinary creative mind:

"I wasn't around him very much you know, I went down to mission trips to NXT back in the day when he was Husky Harris or or something, but he's going to really be missed. [...] So, I didn't know Bray that well, but I was pleasantly surprised of how many people spoke out and said things about Bray, how much they loved him, and how creative he was."

JR further said:

"So apparently, he had a whole hell of a lot to do with creative of his character, and when you get a talent that will invest themselves in their character, you have a hell of lot better chance of succeeding." [2:05 - 2:59]

What's your favorite moment of Bray Wyatt in WWE? Let us know in the comments below.