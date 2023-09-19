Update on the future of Bray Wyatt WWE figures from Mattel

The news of Bray Wyatt’s tragic passing hit the WWE Universe last month, and superstars and fans are still trying to come to terms with the loss. Mattel recently opened up about the future of Wyatt’s WWE figures following his death.

The Eater of Worlds competed in his final televised match against LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble. The two had several more encounters on live shows while Wyatt built a feud with Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania 39.

However, illness forced him to pull out of the rivalry and take some time out. It was reported that Bray was booked for a return soon, but he tragically passed away due to a heart attack on August 24, 2023.

The future of his figures from Mattel hung in the balance as many fans wanted to collect them. Ringside Collectibles has received an update regarding the future of the figures from Mattel.

The update notes that Mattel has had to adjust two waves of upcoming figures following the tragic loss. It also states that the company will be giving the late superstar’s family some space at this time but will continue to produce the figures in partnership with the company to celebrate his legacy.

"We just received the following Bray Wyatt WWE Figure update from Mattel. We’ve had to adjust two waves of upcoming WWE Figures due to the unfortunate passing of Superstar Bray Wyatt. We’ll be offering the performer’s family some space at this time, but in partnership with WWE, we look forward to celebrating this amazing Superstar and his legacy in future lines to come."

The update also states that Bray Wyatt will be removed from the two upcoming lines:

"Bray will be removed from the following waves: WWE Elite Collection Greatest Hits 3, Ultimate Edition Wave 20. Ringside Note: Refunds will be issued to all affected customers."

Check out the full release below:

Many fans will wait to celebrate the superstar and his legacy when his new figures are released.

WWE star Alexa Bliss has seemingly paid tribute to Bray Wyatt with her daughter’s name

Alexa Bliss and her husband recently revealed the name of their soon-to-be-born daughter. They have decided to name her Hendrix Rouge Cabrera.

Bliss revealed that her daughter’s first name was a tribute to legendary musician Jimi Hendrix. She added that the name 'Rouge' was "for a few personal reasons."

A few fans asked whether the ‘Rouge’ was a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt. Bliss did not reply to the tweets but liked them to seemingly confirm fans’ speculation.

For some time, Bliss and Wyatt worked together as part of The Fiend gimmick. While the creative team did not do justice to their partnership, they were able to entertain fans together for some time.

Will you purchase a new Bray Wyatt Figure to celebrate the late superstar?