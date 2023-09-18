Details on Bray Wyatt's WWE return plans before his tragic passing - Reports

Bray Wyatt was reportedly scheduled to return to WWE this month to start a new program.

Wyatt returned to the Stamford-based company last October after nearly two years of absence. He only competed in a single match in which he defeated LA Knight at the Royal Rumble PLE before going on a hiatus ahead of WrestleMania 39 due to a reported life-threatening illness. Last month, The Eater of Worlds sadly passed away aged 36.

On a recent episode of Everybody's Got A Pod, Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase claimed Wyatt was supposed to return to WWE TV this month to start a new program.

"Windham was a great kid, he really was. They were just getting ready to go back, they were supposed to start again in September and start up something new. Now he's gone," he said.

The wrestling legend also disclosed that he briefly spoke with Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, at the funeral.

"I got on a plane, I flew to Tampa, and I went to his funeral. It was sad, it really was. I talked to Mike [Rotunda] briefly, obviously, he was happy I was there. Shane McMahon was there, somebody told me that they saw Stephanie and Triple H, and you know, I was like, I don't know how I would have missed that. I guess anything was possible." (H/T WrestlingInc.)

WWE star LA Knight made a heartbreaking comment about Bray Wyatt

In a recent interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub, LA Knight addressed being Bray Wyatt's last opponent.

The Megastar stated that he wished his match with Wyatt was not the last one for The Eater of Worlds. However, he disclosed that he was grateful for the opportunity to work with Wyatt.

"So, yeah, so. It's tough to take pride in the fact that I was his last match because I wish I wasn't. So I really don't know how to think about that one, other than the fact that I can look at it in a way of just, you know, I made the most of that opportunity. I'm grateful for the opportunity that I had there to make that work. And I think it's it's one of the big reasons why I'm doing what I'm doing now," he said.

