"I wish I tweeted this" - WWE producer reveals two things many don't know about Bray Wyatt

WWE producer TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) recently discussed two things many people probably do not know about the late Bray Wyatt.

Wilson signed with the Stamford-based company in 2006, three years before Wyatt joined the promotion. Over the next 14 years, the two superstars became friends outside the ring. Meanwhile, they squared off once in a six-man tag match in FCW in October 2009.

Wyatt tragically passed away on August 24. Wilson later took to Twitter to send his friend a heartfelt message. Speaking with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, the three-time Tag Team Champion opened up about two things fans may not know about Wyatt.

"A lot of people don't know this. Well, two things. First off, I'd always say this to him. He's the best smelling wrestler maybe in history. Even though, like, if you were, you know, for what he looks like on TV, you might think otherwise. I'd always joke with him, I said, 'man, for what you look like on TV and how you actually smell in real life is quite the contrast," he said.

The 43-year-old added:

"But I thought about this the other day and I was like, 'ah, I wish I tweeted this when it happened,' which I thought of it not that it's some profound thought but I was like, man, a lot of people don't know this but Bray was like definitely afraid of heights. He's really afraid of heights. And what's ironic about that now is he got over that really quick because he's flying as high as anybody right now. There's not a better person than Bray Wyatt, man. I love Bray and I miss Bray very much. [39:25 - 4:20]

Bray Wyatt helped his WWE co-workers

In 2011, TJ Wilson had a brief run in NXT. Upon returning to the main roster, Bray Wyatt helped him prepare to cut a promo, as he disclosed in his interview with Out of Character.

The current WWE producer praised The Eater of Worlds for always helping his co-workers.

"Bray, man, he just was special. His creativity and just, but it wasn't just his creativity for himself. He would help everybody all the time. (...) I think his superpower is like he just had a great relationship with everybody. And if you were talking to him, he made you feel like you were the most important person in the world for those moments you're talking to him. And he's very special with that," Wilson said. [38:09 - 39:05]

