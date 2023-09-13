Braun Strowman sends two-word message to JoJo after her heartbreaking post to Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman recently sent a message to JoJo Offerman after the latter broke her silence with a heartbreaking tribute to her late fiancé, Bray Wyatt, on Instagram.

Strowman made his main roster debut in 2015 as the newest member of The Wyatt Family. Despite splitting on WWE television the following year, the 40-year-old and Wyatt remained close friends outside the ring. Following The Eater of World's tragic passing last month, Braun posted a heartbreaking tribute to his friend on Instagram.

Wyatt's fiancé, JoJo, also shared a heartbreaking message to her late partner on Instagram a few hours ago. The former WWE employee stated that she would always love him and make him proud. Offerman added that she "will always show our kids how incredible their daddy is. I will always make sure they know how much you love them."

Strowman reacted to JoJo's post, sending her a heartfelt two-word message.

"💚💚💚 love you," he wrote.

How did Braun Strowman handle Bray Wyatt's death?

In a recent interview with Daily Mail, Braun Strowman's real-life girlfriend, Raquel Rodriguez, opened up about how her boyfriend was handling the death of his best friend.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion disclosed that he has been trying to stay strong for Wyatt's family.

"Of course it is difficult for Braun. He's really kept a strong face for the locker room and for a lot of people out there. But Bray was his mentor. It's who he started out with – he was his wrestling brother. He's had a tough one, but I'm very proud of him and the way he's been handling it. He's been very strong mentally and physically, he's been keeping a good head on his shoulders. A lot of us have been trying to stay strong for his family," she said.

