Raquel Rodriguez on how Braun Strowman has handled Bray Wyatt's passing

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez recently opened up about how Braun Strowman has dealt with the tragic passing of his best friend Bray Wyatt.

Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, formed a friendship with Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, after joining the three-time world champion's Wyatt Family faction in 2015. He is also the godfather of Wyatt's son Knash.

Rodriguez, Strowman's girlfriend in real life, told the Daily Mail that she is proud of the 39-year-old:

"Of course it is difficult for Braun. He's really kept a strong face for the locker room and for a lot of people out there. But Bray was his mentor. It's who he started out with – he was his wrestling brother. He's had a tough one, but I'm very proud of him and the way he's been handling it. He's been very strong mentally and physically, he's been keeping a good head on his shoulders. A lot of us have been trying to stay strong for his family."

Several WWE stars, including Strowman, honored Wyatt by getting tattoos of the wrestler's signature logo. The Monster of All Monsters also appeared on the August 25 episode of SmackDown to pay tribute to his friend.

Raquel Rodriguez is close to Bray Wyatt's partner JoJo Offerman

Bray Wyatt had four children, including a son and a daughter with former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman. The couple were engaged to be married before Wyatt passed away.

Raquel Rodriguez added that many people in WWE are still close to former Total Divas cast member JoJo:

"It's difficult because of course a lot of us weren't just close to Bray. We're close to his family, we're close to JoJo. We have met his kids, we've played with his kids, we've bonded with his kids backstage. So it's still really hard for a lot of us."

Payback 2023, WWE's first premium live event since Wyatt passed away, will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Rodriguez will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at the event.

What are your favorite Bray Wyatt memories? Let us know in the comments section below.

