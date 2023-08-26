What Bray Wyatt inspired tattoo did Braun Strowman get following SmackDown? WWE star flaunts heartwarming dedication on social media

Bray Wyatt worked closely with Braun Strowman in WWE, especially during their tenure as The Wyatt Family in 2015. All four members were close friends on-screen and in real-life.

Wyatt witnessed drastic transformations in gimmicks of his own creation and ideation. This inluded the popular Eater of Worlds and The Fiend. The merger of supernatural gimmick with vignettes featuring creepy images created a lasting impact on the WWE Universe. Despite portraying a heel for most of his career, the sinister and provocative personas enabled him to become a fan-favorite.

Braun Strowman suffered a severe neck injury, which resulted in him having level one fusion surgery on C4 and C5 vetebrae. He has been off WWE television since an edition of RAW in May this year. Strowman was specifically brought in for SmackDown, when WWE scrapped original plans, to pay homage to Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt.

The two shared an exceptional bond, with Wyatt making Strowman his son, Knash's godfather. The Monster among Men was reportedly flown in specially for this edition of SmackDown. Following the show, Braun Strowman took to Instagram to share a story showcasing that he got a tattoo of the signature Bray Wyatt logo on his left arm.

Braun Strowman got the iconic Bray Wyatt logo tattooed on his arm

Erick Rowan, who performs on AEW as Erick Redbeard, also made a special appearance in WWE for the first time after his release in 2020. While he has not signed with All Elite Wrestling currently, Rowan kept in touch with Wyatt and Strowman following his WWE departure.

Brodie Lee's wife reacted to heartbreaking Braun Strowman moment at Bray Wyatt tribute

The Wyatt Family suffered it's first loss when Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) passed away in December 2020. Despite being associated with All Elite Wrestling at the time, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman often paid their respects to their fallen brother, in the ring.

When The Eater of Worlds returned at WWE Extreme Rules last year, he incorporated and addressed Lee's passing on his life. When the heart wrenching image of Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan consoling each other on SmackDown's tribute started doing the rounds, Amanda Huber (Brodie Lee's wife) cited they were a family forever.

"My guys. Family forever."

Bray Wyatt's untimely demise has left the wrestling world griefstricken and distraught. His absence creates an emptiness that can possibly never be replaced. He was considered a generational talent and creative genius by many of his peers and co-stars.

