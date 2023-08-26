Brodie Lee's wife reacts to Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan's emotional moment during tribute to Bray Wyatt

AEW personality and wife of the late great Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber, recently reacted to an emotional moment between Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan during the tribute to Bray Wyatt on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Brodie Lee (known as Luke Harper in WWE), Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman were part of The Wyatt Family, one of the most unique factions in WWE's history. Wyatt, Harper, and Rowan started off as a unit back when they were in NXT in 2012.

Lee unfortunately passed away in December 2020 while being a part of the AEW roster. His stablemate and WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt passed away on August 24. The latest episode of SmackDown played host to a tribute show where the two other stable members, Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan, were present.

Following an emotional embrace between the two stars going viral on Twitter, Amanda Huber took to the site to state that they were "family forever."

"My guys. Family forever," she wrote.

Braun Strowman paid tribute to Bray Wyatt

Following the unfortunate news of Bray Wyatt's passing, several stars in the industry posted their condolences for The Eater of Worlds.

On Twitter, Braun Strowman posted a picture of himself sharing a moment with Wyatt and Wyatt's son and daughter. He did not put a caption, but it was definitely enough to show he was paying tribute to his friend.

In another message following the passing of Wyatt, Strowman thanked the latter for teaching him a lot of things in the business and also helping him become the superstar he is today. He left a heartfelt message for his late friend and ended it by saying that he loved The Eater of Worlds.

The Monster Among Men is currently out of action after undergoing neck surgery earlier this year. It remains to be seen when he will return to the ring.

