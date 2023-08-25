Braun Strowman posts heartbreaking picture with Bray Wyatt after star's passing

Bray Wyatt's tragic death has devastated the wrestling world, and for those closest to him, like Braun Strowman, the impact is unthinkable. The Monster Among Men posted a heartbreaking picture on Twitter that has led to fans sending him love.

Triple H broke the news to the wrestling world a few hours back. Mike Rotunda had informed the WWE CCO that his son, Bray Wyatt, had passed away.

Since then, reports have emerged about the cause behind his passing, with talk of a heart attack. The star was sick earlier in the year, and before the tragedy, he had been recovering enough that he was preparing to return.

Even Mike Rotunda informed Sportskeeda's own Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone only two weeks back that Wyatt would return.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck from nowhere.

Strowman, who already posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, has now posted a heartbreaking picture with the late star on Twitter. It featured Knash, Wyatt's son and Strowman's godson and Bray's daughter.

Strowman and Wyatt were very close in real life, even outside their time in WWE and the Wyatt Family.

WWE is currently trying to help Wyatt's family by donating the proceeds of all of his merchandise sales to them.

We at Sportskeeda wish all of Bray Wyatt's friends and family strength in light of the tragic news.

