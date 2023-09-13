Bayley, Liv Morgan, and several other WWE stars react to JoJo's heartbreaking post to Bray Wyatt

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to JoJo Offerman's heartbreaking message to her late fiancé, Bray Wyatt, on Instagram.

Wyatt and JoJo reportedly started dating nearly six years ago. The couple welcomed their first child in 2019. A year later, they had their second. Last year, The Eater of Worlds and the former ring announcer announced their engagement. However, Wyatt tragically passed away last month, aged only 36.

Today, JoJo finally broke her silence to address Wyatt's passing. The 29-year-old posted a heartbreaking message to her late fiancé, saying she will love him forever.

Many WWE Superstars have reacted to JoJo's post. While Bayley told JoJo, "We love you so much," and Natalya did the same, Raquel Rodriguez commented with a single word, "Beautiful ❤️." Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Emma commented on the post with heart emojis. Meanwhile, Cathy Kelley sent a message of support to the former ring announcer.

"Love you and the babies so much!! here for you always Jo," Kelley wrote.

Samantha Irvin also sent a heartfelt message to JoJo, telling her she would never stop praying for her.

"My sister. On my mind incessantly. You two are two of the most beautiful, kind, talented people to ever Grace the Earth. I love you and I’m with you ALWAYS. I’ll never stop praying for your continued passion, peace, purpose. With the strongest, most brilliant angel guiding you. I love you," she wrote.

Former WWE Superstars also reacted to JoJo's post

Among those who reacted to JoJo's heartbreaking post were several former Superstars. Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose commented with heart emojis. Former Divas Champion Alicia Fox and former Women's Tag Team Champion Jessica McKay (fka Billie Kay) did the same.

Meanwhile, Eva Marie also commented on the post with a four-word message.

"I love you JoJo 💕," she wrote.

