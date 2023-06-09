"I miss you sooo much!!!!" - AEW star sends a message to WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley

WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley received a heartfelt message from AEW star Harley Cameron.

Harley Cameron has been making waves as a member of the QTV team alongside QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs. Although relatively new to AEW, Cameron has already been featured in a few QTV segments, showcasing her skills and personality to the audience.

Interestingly, Cameron appeared in a music video in October 2022, performing a cover of the song "I Put a Spell on You" alongside WWE Superstars Shotzi Blackheart and Scarlett Bordeaux.

Cameron's comment came in response to a picture shared by The Eradicator on Instagram, where she can be seen confidently holding a crown, accompanied by the caption, "Mami's always on top. No.1 on TikTok." Responding to Ripley's picture, she expressed her affection towards the Smackdown Women's Champion.

"I miss you sooo much!!!!" Cameron wrote

Check out Cameron's comment below:

Harley Cameron comments on Ripley's latest Instagram post

Former WWE Superstar Lana recently commented on the growth of Smackdown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

Former WWE Superstar Lana recently highlighted an impressive statistic regarding the popularity of Rhea Ripley.

Lana responded to WWE's acknowledgment of the Smackdown Women's Champion's success on TikTok, stating that she predicted Ripley would reach one million followers within a month.

She also pointed out that Ripley's TikTok growth has surpassed that of Roman Reigns by a significant margin.

"I also predicted @RheaRipley_WWE would get to at least one million followers within a month. Within 5 weeks she had 1.7 million followers doubling @WWERomanReigns growth on @tiktok_us ! I can’t wait to see her hit 10 million."

Currently, Ripley boasts over 11 million views and two million followers on TikTok. She is also one of the most charismatic personas on RAW, where she is a part of The Judgment Day. The superstar has been a dominant force and looks to further her reign with the SmackDown Women's Title.

