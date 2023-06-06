Lana mentions Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley in latest tweet; shares incredible stat

Former WWE Superstar Lana, aka CJ Perry, has shared an amazing stat about Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley is doing massive numbers on her official TikTok handle. Her popularity among the WWE Universe has rapidly increased over the past year or so.

Lana recently responded to WWE's video where the company acknowledged Rhea Ripley's success as a TikTok star. She mentioned that she predicted Ripley would cross 10 million views within a year.

"I called it last December. I predicted once @RheaRipley_WWE makes a TikTok she will be at 10 million within a year."

Lana then mentioned Ripley surpassing Roman Reigns' TikTok growth by a massive margin. Fans are aware that Reigns is WWE's biggest star today.

"I also predicted @RheaRipley_WWE would get to at least one million followers within a month. Within 5 weeks she had 1.7 million followers doubling @WWERomanReigns growth on @tiktok_us ! I can’t wait to see her hit 10 million."

For those unaware, Rhea Ripley currently boasts more than 11 million views on her TikTok handle and has two million followers as well.

Rhea Ripley once took a shot at Roman Reigns over a massive TikTok achievement

Not long ago, The Nightmare took to her Instagram story and took a shot at Roman Reigns. She shared screengrabs of her and Reigns' TikTok profiles, bragging about having more followers than him. She then demanded Reigns acknowledge her.

Reigns is also doing quite well on TikTok but is currently facing a big issue as The Bloodline has finally imploded following three years of dominance. It started when Jimmy Uso turned on Reigns at WWE Night of Champions, thus helping Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles. On the latest edition of SmackDown, Reigns made Solo Sikoa turn against his brothers and deliver a Samoan Spike, putting Jimmy down on the mat.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's huge TikTok growth? How would Reigns react to it?

