Top female star reminds Roman Reigns that she has more TikTok followers than him

Roman Reigns has received a bold message from none other than The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular female superstars in WWE today. The Nightmare is doing some of the best work of her wrestling career as a heel at the moment. She has a massive fan following across Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Ripley recently pointed out that she has more TikTok followers than Roman Reigns. She then made it clear that she wanted Reigns to acknowledge her. Check out a screengrab of her Instagram Story:

Rhea Ripley takes a jibe at The Tribal Chief

This isn't the first time that Rhea Ripley has mocked Roman Reigns

Not long ago, Rhea Ripley came face-to-face with The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on an episode of WWE RAW. Shortly after, she took to Twitter and wrote a two-word message: "Acknowledge me."

Ripley and Reigns are scheduled to compete in high-stakes title matches at WrestleMania 39. Reigns will headline this year's WrestleMania alongside Cody Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. Ripley will face Charlotte Flair with the latter's SmackDown Women's Championship on the line.

This will be Ripley's second outing with Flair at WrestleMania. The last time these two women competed against each other at The Show of Shows was in 2020, with Flair defeating Ripley to win the NXT Women's Championship.

Fans are aware that Reigns vs. Rhodes will most certainly headline Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. As for Night 1, Charlotte Flair wants the SmackDown Women's Championship match to headline the show. Here's what she told Kevin Raphaël and Pat Laprade of Les anti-pods de la lutte podcast:

“Rhea and I are main event quality. It’s a main event story, and I want to be in the main event with her because I know it’s going to be that good.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

It would be interesting to see what Roman Reigns has to say about Ripley's Instagram Story. The Tribal Chief might not have noticed the post, though, as his complete focus is currently on putting Rhodes down at 'Mania.

