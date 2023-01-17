Roman Reigns won't be happy with Rhea Ripley's two-word message after WWE RAW

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently sent a bold message on Twitter that's bound to leave Roman Reigns angry.

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW kicked off with The Judgment Day confronting The Bloodline in the middle of the ring. The tense confrontation saw Ripley coming face-to-face with The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa to a loud pop from the audience.

A sneak attack by Mustafa Ali surprised Sikoa, and fans didn't get to see him lock horns with Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare later took to Twitter to send a two-word message and took a page out of Roman Reigns' book.

"Acknowledge me," Ripley tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

How did fans react to Rhea Ripley's tweet?

The Judgment Day and The Bloodline are two of the most dominant factions in WWE today. While Finn Balor and co. have been ruling the red brand for several months now, Reigns's men have been the hottest act on SmackDown for more than two years.

Rhea Ripley's confrontation with Solo Sikoa was met with a massive pop from the crowd in attendance tonight.

Her tweet received tons of responses from fans as well, as can be seen below:

The Nightmare has been a WWE mainstay for a while now. She has proved time and again that she isn't afraid to step into the ring with anyone, be it a woman or a man.

Last year, the former RAW Women's Champion shared her honest thoughts on having intergender matches. She stated that she would love to have a match against Edge and even her current ally Dominik Mysterio.

"I would obviously love it, I'd love to have a match with Dom [Mysterio], I'd love to have a match with Edge, I'd love to have a match with Rey [Mysterio]. To see whether that happens or not is a different story as I know it's a bit of a touchy subject with the networks and all of that. I'm not too sure what's going to happen, but if it does I hope that I'm the person for it," said Ripley. [H/T Cultaholic]

It would certainly be interesting to see what Roman Reigns has to say in response to Ripley using his catchphrase on Twitter. Only time will tell if The Tribal Chief will have a repartee up his sleeve.

