"I missed you so much" - AEW star MJF sends a message to current WWE Superstar after recent return

AEW star MJF took to Twitter to respond to Happy Corbin after the two recently engaged in a social media back-and-forth.

At the recently concluded All Out pay-per-view, The Salt of the Earth made his return to the company and confronted CM Punk during the closing stages of the show.

Taking to Twitter, MJF posted a photo of himself in what looked like the interior of a private jet. Responding to the tweet, Corbin wrote:

"So rich! I love it!"

In response to the same tweet, MJF claimed that he "missed" Corbin.

At All Out, MJF won the Casino Ladder Match, courtesy of help from Stokely Hathaway and his new faction consisting of Ethan Page, W. Morrissey, and other prominent names.

A world title match between MJF and newly crowned champion Punk is expected to occur later down the road.

However, amid recent controversy surrounding Punk and The Elite, it remains to be seen what AEW has in store for The Second City Saint going forward.

Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Tony Khan bringing MJF back to AEW

Eric Bischoff recently gave his take on Tony Khan bringing MJF back at All Out. Speaking on an Ad-Free Shows Special, the former WWE personality stated that the segment was "incredible."

Bischoff claimed that Khan turned "chicken sh*t" into "chicken salad" with the return of one of his top stars. The former RAW General Manager said:

“I just don’t want it to be dismissed and skipped over and ignored, because it was incredible. [Tony Khan] puts somebody on TV that cuts that promo on you, you have no choice but to make chicken salad out of chicken s**t. Ignoring it is chicken s**t, so we’ll see. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt though because there’s a lot to work with, there’s a lot of ingredients there to play with and make magic and see if turns out to be something good.”

MJF will be addressing the audience in a few hours on AEW Dynamite. It is to be seen what he has to say regarding his return.

