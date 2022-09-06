"Make chicken salad out of chicken s**t" - Former RAW General Manager recognizes Tony Khan's efforts in bringing back top AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has given AEW president Tony Khan the benefit of the doubt in regards to bringing MJF back amidst all of the animosity within the company.

It was speculated heavily in the lead up to All Out that MJF could potentially return to AEW in some capacity. However, given the circumstances of how he exiled himself, it was unclear whether or not he would come back.

All of the speculation was put to rest at the end of All Out, when The Salt of the Earth came out on stage to stare down CM Punk. In doing so, he seemingly set up their impending clash for the AEW World Championship, a bout that MJF earned by winning the casino ladder match.

It's not been an easy time for Tony Khan and AEW as of late. However, Bischoff thinks that the AEW president could make chicken salad out of "chicken s**t" with MJF's return. Here's what he had to say on an Ad Free Shows Special:

“I just don’t want it to be dismissed and skipped over and ignored, because it was incredible. [Tony Khan] puts somebody on TV that cuts that promo on you, you have no choice but to make chicken salad out of chicken s**t. Ignoring it is chicken s**t, so we’ll see. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt though because there’s a lot to work with, there’s a lot of ingredients there to play with and make magic and see if turns out to be something good.” [9:20-9:55]

Eric Bischoff also thinks that if Tony Khan can make things work, people will be patting themselves on the back in a few years about how they handled everything.

“Sometimes you have to do that man, I’m not making fun of it. Sometimes you’ve got to deal with the hands you’re dealt, whether it’s injury or contract disputes or whatever, you’re dealt a hand that you didn’t see coming on your way to the building and you’ve got to make it work. Even if it was a chicken salad kind of an effort, it doesn’t matter, hats off to you, at least try and fix it. Make it important, make it work and everybody will be patting themselves on the back a couple of years from now congratulating each other on the job well done.” [10:31-11:04]

Tony Khan will be giving MJF a live microphone once again this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Given what MJF said about Tony Khan the last time he had a microphone in his hand, it's incredible to think that the AEW president could even speak to the young star. But now that Friedman is back, people want to know what he has to say.

This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, fans will hear from MJF and he will obviously have a lot on his mind given what's happened, not just in his absence, but in the last few days alone.

With a world title shot in his back pocket, and the fact that AEW will be in his home state of New York for the next few weeks, it will be interesting to see the reactions both MJF and CM Punk get on TV.

What do you think will happen on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section down below!

