"I never enjoyed working with Khali" - AEW star shares unbelievable backstage stories about the WWE Hall of Famer

A popular AEW star recently discussed his past work with WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali. The star claimed that he enjoyed their time together outside the ring, although they ultimately did not like working with him.

MVP is someone who has seen a plethora of opponents in the ring, having been in the business for several decades. In 2008, he shared the ring with Khali on several occasions.

During his appearance on the Huge Pop! podcast, the veteran stated that the 7-footer was great to be in the WWE locker room, as he was funnier than one might expect. He also noted the need to spend time with The Great Khali.

"He was absolutely no fun to work with, at all. But in the locker room, on the road and otherwise, he was hysterical. A lot of the times, he didn’t mean to be. Other times, he would play the, ‘I don’t really understand’ whenever it was convenient for him. Other times, he would hit you with a joke that you go, ‘Hell no. For him to make that kind of a joke, he speaks English well.’ I was with him in developmental. I had Khali duty for a while where everybody was assigned to drive him around for a week."

MVP went into detail about the fun moments they shared at the time. He then mentioned how, in the ring, all that fun disappeared as he had to take the big chops that Khali used to hit people with. He preferred those fun moments over that.

"We’re driving through the parking lot listening to Ludacris, ‘Move b***h, get out the way.’ He’s bopping his head, he loves the song. I have this great story of teaching Khali how to drive. ‘Eventually, you’re gonna have to learn how to do this, dude. Everyone is not going to keep driving you around.’ The flip side of that is, when he gave you that chop to the head, there was absolutely no work to that chop. That was that big thick bone right there to your skull. I never enjoyed working with Khali. Joking around, giving him a hard time, and trading insults, that was awesome." [H/T Fightful]

The former WWE Superstar shares a strategy for dealing with Vince McMahon

During the same podcast, MVP revealed how he dealt with working with Vince McMahon during his short time on the WWE commentary desk.

He mentioned how he would make a smart remark just before the former WWE Chairman said something in their earpiece, which would be enough to prevent him from proceeding. He noted that he did this regularly.

"That would happen all the time. I just knew he was going to say something and I would say something quick and witty and I would hear the mic key out. I guess he would go, 'Okay, that was good.'" [H/T - Fightful]

MVP undoubtedly has many memories from his time with WWE, but now he is signed with AEW and looks to make a couple more with The Hurt Syndicate before heading toward the twilight years of his career.

