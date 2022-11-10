"I am never going to do it" - William Regal takes a firm stance on recent AEW backstage turmoil

William Regal has managed to keep himself out of most of AEW's most heated situations, but even he had to comment on the recent internal conflict. In a recent podcast, The Gentleman Villain firmly declared his stance regarding backstage politics and gossip.

AEW has unfortunately suffered numerous internal conflicts over the past few months, most notably with CM Punk and The Elite's backstage tussle. However, Sammy Guevara has been in two different brawls, one with Eddie Kingston and the other with Andrade El Idolo, adding to the promotion's instability.

During the recent episode of his Gentleman Villian podcast, William Regal commented on the on-screen heat between himself, MJF, and Chris Jericho.

"Part of the MJF thing and part of the Chris Jericho stuff, talking about stuff that I've done – it's been 20-odd years ago and it was a short period in my life when I was doing certain things," Regal said.

William Regal continued, claiming that he'd never spill backstage gossip, no matter what - taking a thinly veiled jab at the stars who anonymously leak the ins and outs of AEW.

"You can put a blowtorch to my face, I am never going to spill any backstage gossip. I am never going to do it. It's just not my world ... I get other people having to do that because people want praise." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Fans have not been pleased with the booking surrounding Regal's Blackpool Combat Club faction, despite three of its most prominent members being set for title defenses/shots this coming AEW Full-Gear.

Have you missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

Some wrestling veterans believe that William Regal is eying a return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge

The former WWE European Champion was once a prominent backstage personality in NXT, working closely with Triple H. Regal's AEW contract is rumored to be coming to an end soon, and with no word on possibly re-signing with the promotion, WCW veteran Disco Inferno believes that the Gentleman Villain could be eyeing to return to Triple H's side.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno clarified why he believes William Regal is WWE-bound.

"Of course, he wants to go back to WWE. He’s got his boy [Triple H] in charge now. He’d be a big player there. He’d be one of Hunter’s right-hand men." [01:50 onward]

Could William Regal weigh his past relationship with Triple H against his new alliances in All Elite Wrestling, and what could he possibly decide on in the end?

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes