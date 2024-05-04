"I was never gonna go to WWE," says one of AEW's biggest stars

AEW has signed some of the biggest names in the wrestling world. In the case of one particular professional wrestler who signed with the Jacksonville-based company, there were rumors that he would sign with WWE. However, he recently clarified that he was never going to the Stamford-based promotion and even gave the reason for it.

That would be Will Ospreay. Critics and fans have appreciated The Aerial Assassin's match with Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, at the AEW Dynasty 2024 Pay-Per-View. In an online interaction, Ospreay shared that he was never going to join WWE.

"I don't think people realise the opportunities we have in life. Once upon a time, this didn't exist. It was only WWE in Japan and Ring of Honor, that was it, and TNA. For me, to come here... I was never gonna go to WWE. There was always talk about it. The position that I am in right now, with my family, I don't wanna move. I don't wanna relocate," Will Ospreay said.

Ospreay was associated with New Japan Pro-Wrestling from 2016 to 2024 and also made sporadic appearances in Ring of Honor from 2016 to 2018. The Aerial Assassin officially joined the Jacksonville-based company in February 2024.

Will had his first AEW match under contract in March 2024 at the Revolution Pay-Per-View. On a recent episode of Dynamite, Ospreay won a Casino Gauntlet Match and earned the right to face Roderick Strong for the International Championship at the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-Per-View.

Whether Ospreay would sign with WWE was quite contentious a while ago, but The Aerial Assassin eventually joined the Tony Khan-led company this year.

Matt Hardy said 2024 could be a breakthrough year for AEW star Will Ospreay

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy predicted that Will Ospreay might have 2024 as his breakthrough year.

"I think, with the love AEW fans have shown Will Ospreay, and I think, the way Tony feels about Will Ospreay and the type of wrestling matches he's putting out, and that is what Tony Khan is about through and through, and through. I could see a breakout year for Will Opsreay as well, a very special year. He's been great for a long time, but just even in the American scene, I could see a breakout year for him," Matt Hardy said. [11:03 - 11:42]

What the future has in store for Will Ospreay remains to be seen.

