"I never want them back together," "I don't blame him after Copeland went Hogan" - Fans react to reports of WWE legend rejecting reunion with Cope

A WWE legend reportedly rejected the idea of a reunion with Adam Copeland recently, and fans have had their say on it. There was a diverse range of reactions from the fans, and it just goes to show the complexity of the issue.

Copeland is currently out of action after being taken out by FTR a few months back. Since then, he has not been seen on TV, and the same can be said of his former tag team partner, Christian Cage, who too has not been very active on AEW programming.

A recent report noted that Christian Cage felt like his impending reunion with Cope could be put on hold for the time being. The reason suggested was that he wanted to finish his current storyline with Nick Wayne.

Fans immediately took to X/Twitter to have their say on it. A fan noted that he does not want to see them together, and another fan said that Christian Cage was not interested as Copeland turned into the new Hulk Hogan.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels Christian Cage is being underutilized

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has spoken out about Christian Cage and said that he felt Tony Khan was underutilizing him in AEW.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio, the former WWE star said:

“I have been a believer, or it has been my opinion, that Christian is grossly underutilized in AEW.”

That might seem true given the fact that the former AEW TNT Champion has not featured prominently in the company over the last few months. With All In coming up, and his desire to finish the storyline with Nick Wayne, one can expect Christian Cage to feature a bit more on AEW TV than has been the case over the past few weeks. Fans will no doubt want to see more of Christian and his antics.

