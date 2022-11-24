"I have nothing to f**king lose" - Member of MMA's Four Horsewomen shares honest thoughts on recent backlash from AEW fans

AEW fans have been awfully harsh when it comes to MMA Fourhorsewoman Marina Shafir, and the star recently spoke out about her troubles and resolve going forward.

Marina Shafir made her AEW debut during a December 2021 episode of DARK, where she suffered a defeat to Kris Statlander. After going on a brutal winning streak, Shafir made her Rampage debut in April 2022. So far, she's had three title shots in All Elite Wrestling.

During her appearance on the recent episode of The Sessions, "The Problem" declared her decision not to back down, despite the criticism she's faced online.

"I gotta remind myself every day that I have nothing to f**king lose. I refuse to sell out. I refuse to f**king give someone something I know I don’t have. Humble me. I’m ready. That’s the only way you’re gonna get that respect. When I approach this stuff, I just really wanna work with people, really bad.” (H/T: eWrestlingNews.com)

Standard Bearer Wrestling @TheSBWrestling Marina Shafir choked out her opponent to pick up the win for herself and Nyla Rose on AEW Dark Elevation. Marina Shafir choked out her opponent to pick up the win for herself and Nyla Rose on AEW Dark Elevation. https://t.co/0dbmLt0xRf

AEW recently announced that Marina Shafir has officially signed with the promotion, meaning that Tony Khan is likely invested in the star.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

The AEW star also revealed that she had been struggling with a number of personal issues

Shafir has unfortunately been on the receiving end of a ton of ridicule after her terribly-received promo during a DARK show. Additionally, the star's in-ring style has been criticized online.

Kenny McIntosh 🏳️‍🌈 @KennyMcITR I can’t believe I’ve only just seen this Marina Shafir promo. What an absolute gift. It is so deliciously awful. I could watch it 500 more times.

I can’t believe I’ve only just seen this Marina Shafir promo. What an absolute gift. It is so deliciously awful. I could watch it 500 more times. https://t.co/Ax6MzGVzG7

During the same podcast, Marina Shafir detailed how she'd been struggling as of late but how she found her center.

“Personally, just having to have dealt with some struggles these last few months, I just haven’t really been happy with. I just know there’s more to me, and I’m not doing myself any service. The reason I had that was because I was so happy. I was happy at home, and I was happy with myself.” (H/T: eWrestlingNews.com)

The setbacks Shafir has been facing are clearly not holding her back, and with her recently announced signing, there's likely to be more ahead.

What could be next for "The Problem"? Will her lengthy run alongside Vickie Guerrero give her the confidence she needs? Will she be able to challenge for a title again soon? Sound off in the comments below!

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes