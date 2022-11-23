WWE SmackDown Superstar Shayna Baszler's former partner officially confirms signing with AEW

Former WWE talent Marina Shafir recently confirmed that she has officially inked a deal to become a full-time AEW competitor.

After a mixed martial arts career, Shafir started her pro wrestling run with WWE on May 7, 2018. She was a regular fixture on NXT and even competed on RAW Underground on August 17, 2020, before getting released on June 25, 2021.

Following her stint on the independent circuit, The Problem debuted in AEW on December 14, 2021, in a loss against Kris Statlander. on Dark. She challenged for the TBS and AEW Women's Championships but was unsuccessful against Jade Cargill (twice) and Thunder Rosa, respectively.

While guesting on Renee Paquette's The Sessions, Shafir revealed that she signed with Tony Khan's company while in the midst of her indie run.

The former WWE Superstar added that after the move, her schedule became tighter but later admitted her love of the business.

"Before I got signed with AEW, I was doing indie shows here and there, but then the schedule just got crazy. I got signed and I was like, oh f*ck, I’m spending no time with my family, and I just decided not to do anything else. I took a couple here and there, but for me, pro wrestling is special, and you can do it however the f**k you want to do it," Shafir disclosed. [H/T Fightful]

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Marina Shafir confirmed on Sessions With Renee Paquette, that she is officially signed with AEW. Marina Shafir confirmed on Sessions With Renee Paquette, that she is officially signed with AEW. https://t.co/LY86ac78OV

Shafir is currently teaming up with Vickie Guerrero and Nyla Rose, who lost a TBS Championship match against Cargill at Full Gear last week.

AEW star Marina Shafir gave thoughts on the derailed dream match against WWE Superstars

Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir and Ronda Rousey were tagged as the "Four Horsewomen" of mixed martial arts, a play on the iconic faction led by Ric Flair.

Ironically, WWE had their own version of it before, consisting of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks. However, a dream match between them never happened even though they were all employed by the company at the time.

When asked about it on the same podcast, Shafir explained the notable factor as to why the bout didn't come to fruition.

"Egos were at play. There's too many f*****g cooks in the kitchen sometimes... I just feel like professional wrestling was a little bit more exclusive back in the day. It wasn't just about, like, politicking. It was just about like, really showing respect, not kissing a** and like, not feeling like you have to give something up of yourself to take it to the next level."

The Problem's statements drew a response from Damage CTRL leader Bayley on Twitter. The WWE Superstar was shocked by the former's comments and immediately claimed that she's down to earth.

What are your thoughts on Marina Shafir's signing with AEW? Sound off in the comments section.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes