Konnan says former WWE Superstar should be demoted to AEW Elevation

Wrestling legend Konnan recently shared his thoughts on Marina Shafir's performance in AEW, stating that she should be demoted to Elevation.

The 34-year-old has so far been unsuccessful in her transition from MMA to professional wrestling. After failing to make an impact in WWE under NXT, Shafir joined AEW late last year. The MMA star had a positive start as she racked up consecutive wins on Dark and Elevation but couldn't capitalize on her momentum when moving to the flagship show.

In light of her unsuccessful run on the main show so far, Konnan believes the former MMA star's wrestling skills aren't up to the mark. Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, the WCW veteran stated that Tony Khan should put Marina Shafir back on Elevation programs until she enhances her in-ring ability:

"She need to be put, you know, in Elevation or whatever until she gets better," Konnan said. (1:02)

Marina Shafir reveals Shawn Dean helped her jump ship to AEW

Speaking on AEW's Unrestricted Podcast, Shafir divulged how fellow star Shawn Dean played a pivotal role in bringing her to Dark shows.

The Problem also appreciated Dean for being "inquisitive" and seeing potential in her:

"I was wrestling for Championship Wrestling Atlanta. I met Captain Shawn Dean there after one of my matches. He was very inquisitive. I’ve had a lot of experience with coaches and professionals and usually the people who come up to you with questions and are inquisitive about what and why something was going on are better receivers of information because then they actually want to hear the answer and they want to understand. He extended an invitation to Dark.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

The former WWE Superstar hasn't been involved in any major feuds following her crushing loss to La Mera Mera. As of this writing, it's almost a foregone conclusion that Shafir will miss the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

