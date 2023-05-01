"I was p****d" - WWE veteran on being denied WrestleMania showdown with Cody Rhodes

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes had a match at Double or Nothing 2019 with his brother Dustin Rhodes. Dustin recently spoke about the match and how he wanted to prove WWE wrong.

The former WWE tag team champions always wanted to face each other for years. Their match at Double or Nothing 2019 helped Dustin Rhodes rediscover his passion for wrestling and showcased his storytelling style alongside Cody, leading to further success in AEW.

During a recent interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Dustin Rhodes revealed that the match was significant for him. Dustin further added that he wanted to prove Vince McMahon wrong after being denied a matchup for WrestleMania against his brother.

“The story was there because we wanted a match for so many years and I’d told people about it, I was p****d … we proved them wrong. That night I found my passion again. It’s dad’s death, it’s a lot of contributors, it’s my sobriety, it was all the things that the bad times I had that knocked me down a peg I had to find it again and I have, it’s good,” Dustin said.

Furthermore, he said that he had felt nervous going into the match:

“I had not worked for about six months and he’s young, everybody is so much faster and quicker and I’m older, but Cody’s a lot like me with his style of telling a story and just taking your time and letting things gradually, organically present itself to the people in a story setting". [H/T - PW Mania]

Check out the interview below:

AEW star Dustin Rhodes admits jealousy towards brother Cody's WWE success

Dustin Rhodes recently spoke about his brother Cody Rhodes's current success as a WWE Superstar.

During the interview, Dustin Rhodes expressed happiness for his brother's success in the main event scene but admitted feeling a little jealous as an older brother.

“To sit back now and watch Cody in his turn, in his prime, kicking ass and taking names and I’m just like, ‘Yeah, I’m a little jealous. He’s doing such a great job with that. That’s just the brotherly competition between us.”

darryl @thedarryboi



Cody Rhodes vs Dustin Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2019. It was a new company and all night it felt like you were witnessing history. When Cody said “I need my older brother” it felt involuntary. Tears in my eyes. Dave🌸 @DavePozefsky What's a moment that made you say "I love pro wrestling"? What's a moment that made you say "I love pro wrestling"? One of the very few times wrestling actually got me to cry.Cody Rhodes vs Dustin Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2019. It was a new company and all night it felt like you were witnessing history. When Cody said “I need my older brother” it felt involuntary. Tears in my eyes. twitter.com/DavePozefsky/s… One of the very few times wrestling actually got me to cry. Cody Rhodes vs Dustin Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2019. It was a new company and all night it felt like you were witnessing history. When Cody said “I need my older brother” it felt involuntary. Tears in my eyes. twitter.com/DavePozefsky/s… https://t.co/U8s5DOdXS9

Dustin recently formed a team with Keith Lee called "Naturally Limitless" and remains a part of the AEW roster.

Do you want to see Dustin Rhodes face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video These unexpected stars beat John Cena

Poll : 0 votes