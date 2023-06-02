An ex-WWE writer has harshly criticized the method Tony Khan uses to book matches in AEW.

While it is well known that the Jacksonville-based promotion places more emphasis on the matches instead of WWE's approach of using storylines, many have taken up issues with the apparent randomness. WWE veteran Vince Russo is no exception, as he talked about Tony Khan's use of a booking sheet to decide matches.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran slammed the All Elite president's booking:

"Let me tell you what Tony Khan is doing. I am gonna tell you exactly what he is doing. We saw that big book when [Sammy] Guevara approached him about the booking, and said in a nice way, 'Bro what are you doing with me? What is the plan?' Tony opened up this big book that looked like an accountant's spreadsheet. Bro this is Tony Khan's booking... I saw the book. 'Okay Dynamite, Wednesday May 21st, these are the matches. Rampage the 23rd, these are the matches. Collision saturday, these are the matches...' That's how the guy is booking these shows..." [From 10:05 to 10:59]

Vince Russo also talked about AEW's audience and viewership

The Jacksonville-based promotion's flagship show has failed to break the 1 million viewers threshold in the last few months, with many stating that it was due to NBA programming being at the same time as Dynamite.

However, the excuse is no longer viable, according to Vince Russo:

"No NBA last night, which has been the excuse for the last two months, no NBA, 850,000 viewers. That's you audience, bro, because you're booking wrestling matches with no stories and no characters and if you are not a pure wrestling fan, you are not gonna watch this thing." [From 11:00 to 11.40]

All Elite Botches @aewbotches AEW International Championship match

AEW World Trios Championship match

TBS Championship open challenge

Megastars Chris Jericho, Kenny Olivier & Jon Moxley in action!



and yet 🤣#HugeMistake AEW International Championship matchAEW World Trios Championship matchTBS Championship open challengeMegastars Chris Jericho, Kenny Olivier & Jon Moxley in action!and yet #AEWDynamite viewership declined..850,000 ✅AEW International Championship match✅AEW World Trios Championship match✅TBS Championship open challenge✅Megastars Chris Jericho, Kenny Olivier & Jon Moxley in action!and yet #AEWDynamite viewership declined..850,000 😂🤣#HugeMistake https://t.co/90ClhkoVgm

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for AEW in the coming months.

