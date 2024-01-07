"I wouldn't say one word, and the next time you saw MJF would be at WrestleMania," says WWE legend (Exclusive)

Former AEW World Champion MJF's current status with the Jacksonville-based promotion is unknown, and the company's CEO, Tony Khan, recently refused to give an update on the latter's future. However, A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed how he'd book Maxwell Jacob Friedman in WWE if they managed to sign him.

The WWE Hall of Famer in question is none other than former SmackDown general manager Teddy Long. Maxwell Jacob Friedman was last seen at the Worlds End PPV, where he lost his World Title to Samoa Joe. Max's night did not end there as he was later betrayed by his best friend Adam Cole, who revealed himself as The Devil along with his henchmen Wardlow, Roderick Strong, Mike Kanellis, and Matt Taven, who attacked The Salt of the Earth to end the PPV.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long congratulated Samoa Joe and also stated if he was WWE, he would book Max's first WWE appearance at WrestleMania.

"I would like to just congratulate Samoa Joe, a really nice guy and I have a lot of respect for him, and like Bill was saying, he deserves that. He's a believable man in the ring, so Joe I believe was a great choice. MJF, if he's injured maybe this will give him some time to heal but if I was WWE, I wouldn't say one word, and the next time you saw MJF would be at WrestleMania." [From 02:51 to 03:27]

Tony Khan recently commented on MJF's future after his removal from the AEW Roster page

Tony Khan recently appeared on the Going Ringside podcast, where he was asked about the contract status of Maxwell Jacob Friedman in All Elite Wrestling.

TK answered the question while praising Max and revealed he would love to see The Salt of the Earth stay with All Elite Wrestling in the future if the contractual situations allow.

"I can say that MJF certainly has been a great part of AEW for the first five years. And through those five years, certainly, he's been one of our great homegrown stars...and he's somebody we really value and I would love to have MJF in AEW in the future, should the contractual situation allow." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

