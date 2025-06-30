"I was screaming in pain for real" - WWE legend recalls brutal moment with Chris Jericho

A popular WWE legend recently talked about a moment he had with Chris Jericho when they worked together. He mentioned how, during the match, he ended up screaming in pain from one of the moves.

D-Von Dudley is one-half of the Dudley Boyz, who are considered one of the greatest tag teams of all time. They made a name for themselves in ECW and would go on to have great runs in both WWE and TNA.

On his YouTube Channel, the veteran posted a new video talking about the most painful WWE moves he has taken. He then talked about Chris Jericho's Walls of Jericho submission hold. Dudley mentioned getting put in this hold multiple times, and given how his knees weren't the best, he ended up screaming in pain just so he wouldn't tap out, as this wasn't the planned finish for those matches.

"Let's start with the Walls of Jericho. Now, when I worked with Jericho, I worked with Jericho a lot during my time in WWE when he was there, and there were a couple of times where he did put on the Walls of Jericho. Because my knees were bad at the time, and still are to this day, somewhat. Whenever he would wrench back on it, I was screaming in pain for real, because I didn't want to tap out. Of course, if I tap out, it's over. That wasn't the finish."

He explained what made the move painful for him, but he was happy to say that he ended up surviving.

"It did hurt because, again, you're wrenching back on knees that don't want to go back, and that chronic pain, those sharp pains that shoot into those kneecaps. So I was in a lot of pain when those moves were made, but I will say I survived." [H/T Fightful]

Chris Jericho could make a return to AEW soon

Chris Jericho has not been seen in almost three months, following his disappointing loss at AEW Dynasty to Bandido. He ended up dropping his ROH World Championship that night.

His absence has been due to his band Fozzy's recent tour. A few days ago, it was revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that this was now over and he was waiting to be booked for his on-screen return.

Before his hiatus, Chris Jericho was seen finally lashing out at both Big Bill and Bryan Keith due to their continuous lapses. It remains to be seen whether things have changed in his time away, or whether they'll continue hinting at the group's possible split for good.

