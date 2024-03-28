"I don't see AEW surviving past 2025" - Fans left speechless after a viral photo exposes poor turnout during Dynamite

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite sent the fans into a frenzy but in the wrong way, as it was down to the attendance numbers. Pictures have emerged from the show, and it does not look good for Tony Khan & co.

Aaron Rift of NoDQ posted a photo of a half-empty arena in Quebec, Canada, where the show is being held today. In the image, it can be seen that there are no fans at all on the hard side of the camera.

Fans, as usual, took to X social media platform to share their thoughts on the condition of AEW, and a lot of them were not very hopeful about the future of the Jacksonville-based promotion. They opined that if such numbers continue, then the company will continue to cease beyond 2025.

Some referenced how having The Rock and CM Punk in WWE has done a lot of damage to All Elite Wrestling and the number of fans that turn up for the live shows.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Tony Khan makes a huge announcement regarding AEW Double or Nothing

Tony Khan has just revealed big news regarding one of AEW’s premier shows, Double or Nothing. Double or Nothing pay-per-view is one of the biggest shows of the year, and this announcement, hopefully, will make it better for attendance numbers.

The company’s official Twitter account shared the location for this year’s Double or Nothing event, which will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, May 26. It will be preceded by Collision on the previous day, which will be Saturday, May 25.

One of the reasons this venue will be great for the fans and event is that this was the same venue where the inaugural Double of Nothing was held in 2019. That card featured current WWE stars Cody Rhodes, Chris Jerich, Kenny Omega, etc.

This one will be different as new names have made their way into the company. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for names like Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada come Double or Nothing.

