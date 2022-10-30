Dutch Mantell presumed that CM Punk's AEW departure was inevitable after his outburst at Tony Khan in a press conference.

At the post-All Out media scrum on September 4th, the Second City Saint launched a massive tirade towards several personalities, including The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). It all took place while the former world champion was sitting beside the AEW President, who was bewildered at what was happening in front of him.

After the diatribe, a backstage altercation immediately commenced between Punk, his friend Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson.

Discussing the CM Punk issue on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell felt that The Second City Saint made a complete fool out of Khan.

Afterward, the veteran also opined that he is not expecting Punk to ever return to the Jacksonville-based promotion unless to get his money.

"Well, he just blasted everybody and he blasted Tony Khan when he was sitting two feet away from him and though he never tried to defend himself or tell Punk he didn't need to be saying that or whatever, but he made Tony Khan looked like a jerk when he was sitting right beside him so I dont see any hope for CM Punk going back other than to get his money," Mantell claimed. [from 10:53 - 11:21]

The former WWE manager added that it would be interesting to see how CM Punk and AEW reach a certain agreement.

"I mean he's not gone yet, they gonna have to settle on his contract and it's very interesting how that's gonna end up but I think the only one who knows this is Punk and his attorney," he added. [from 11:22 - 11:36]

Check out the episode here:

Recent reports have been going around that Punk's contract could end up getting bought out by the promotion.

Dutch Mantell wasn't surprised on CM Punk-AEW fallout

During the same episode of SmackTalk, the former WWE manager had it called when it came to the relationship between CM Punk and AEW eventually breaking down.

Dutch Mantell thought the rift would happen in a year and a half but stated that it beat his initial prediction as the union between Punk and All Elite Wrestling came shaky in just one year.

"I expected maybe not this way but I expected it to go south, I would say within 18 months and it even beat my prediction, it went south in a year."

Jimmy Van @jimmyvan74 No matter what you think about CM Punk and his potential AEW exit, this was still one of the coolest pro wrestling returns ever.



No matter what you think about CM Punk and his potential AEW exit, this was still one of the coolest pro wrestling returns ever.https://t.co/nKsJ2ER8Xo

As the third-party investigation of Brawl Out comes to a close, it will be interesting to see if a nail in the coffin will really be put to Punk's tenure with All Elite Wrestling.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk going off on several AEW stars in front of Tony Khan? Sound off in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video when using quotes from this article.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes