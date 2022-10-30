Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell wasn't surprised that CM Punk had a fallout with AEW after being involved in a brawl with top stars.

The Second City Saint has seemingly reached the nadir of his relationship with AEW after a heated exchange between him and The Elite following All Out. The latest reports now state that the former world champion and the company could possibly reach a contract buyout.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that he expected Punk's relationship with All Elite Wrestling to go south.

The WWE veteran also mentioned that he predicted the association wouldn't last beyond a year and a half.

"I expected maybe not this way but I expected it to go south, I would say within 18 months and it even beat my prediction, it went south in a year," Mantell said. [5:23 - 5:38]

AEW locker room reportedly not willing to work with CM Punk

As per The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, several members of the AEW roster have seemingly refused to work with The Second City Saint following his antics at All Out.

The report further adds that one key name in the promotion stated that Punk won't be back as his on-screen value is not "one percent worth the hassle."

"A few names were mentioned with Chris Jericho being the name mentioned most but that many if not most of the key top names were saying that they wouldn’t work with him. One top star noted that Punk won’t be back. His value on screen isn’t one percent worth the hassle and black cloud he causes backstage."

Other stars involved in the post-All Out brawl include the likes of Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson, and Ace Steel. While Steel has been released by the company following an internal investigation, it seems The Elite could be back. A recent promo on Dynamite featured the former Trios Champions in the form of a seemingly cryptic message.

It remains to be seen when Omega and The Young Bucks will return to action in AEW.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's relationship with All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section.

