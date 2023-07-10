"[I] see why Lita cheated on him with Edge" - Fans take brutal shots at Matt Hardy amidst his online spat with WWE veteran

Matt Hardy's WWE feud with Edge and Lita is a controversial piece of wrestling history that is often used against the AEW veteran online. Amidst WWE veteran Jim Cornette's drama with the Broken One, fans began to give their takes and naturally used this particular history against Hardy.

The drama all began when Matt, in response to a fan criticizing those who bash The Elite online, mentioned how toxic he believes Jim Cornette is to the wrestling fandom. In response, both Cornette and Brian Last hit back with replies, resulting in the three men having an online spat for hours. The argument naturally escalated, resulting in both parties criticizing one another based on their wrestling achievements.

The drama didn't stop there, as the two continued their back-and-forth on social media today after Jim Cornette hit back at Matt Hardy after the AEW star's last shot at Brian Last. Notably, some fans took his side and berated Cornette for his continuing comments against the star.

However, not all the fans in the comment section stood behind the former WWE Tag Team Champion, as many similarly hit back at him. A few spiteful fans even referenced Hardy's infamous feud with Edge and Lita after the three were involved in a real-life love triangle.

It remains to be seen if the men have had enough yet, as the spat could just go on for a few more hours. Ultimately, both have podcasts and will likely address the drama on their respective episodes this week.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Matt Hardy dissected the now-defunct WWE Cruiserweight Division and gave his take on why Vince McMahon didn't have any faith in the division at all.

Matt and Jeff Hardy were recently spotted with WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura

Jesse Ventura is best known for his tenure in WWE but has had success outside of pro wrestling. Notably, from 1999 to 2003, the veteran was actually the 38th governor of Minnesota. Additionally, Venture is also known for his appearances in Hollywood blockbusters, Predator (1987), and The Running Man.

Over this weekend, the three men met in public and didn't waste the opportunity to snap a photo together. Sometime after, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share their picture with Jesse "The Body" Venture.

"The Hardys & The Body," Matt tweeted.

While Matt might not be on good terms with Jim Cornette currently, it looks like he isn't on bad terms with all veterans.

