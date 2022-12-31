"I see us as the antidote" - Current champion addresses Kenny Omega calling him a "virus" ahead of a big title match

Will Ospreay has addressed being called a "virus" by Kenny Omega. Upon the AEW star's return to NJPW, he made the same comment on his arch-rival.

Omega and Ospreay will collide at the upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 show. This will be Omega's first appearance in the Japanese promotion since his departure after Wrestle Kingdom 13.

Speaking in an interview with NJPW, Ospreay stated that he and other foreign wrestlers in New Japan are not real viruses. In fact, he believes that they are the antidote.

"I don’t see us as the virus right now, I see us as the antidote. We’re the fresh new things on the block, I mean, that match I had with Finlay in Kobe, was that the first sell out of the pandemic?" said Ospreay.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Will Ospreay's message to Kenny Omega in our interview:



njpw1972.com/140300



#njpw #njwk17 'I won’t deny your star power at all, I won’t deny your drawing capability at all. But you’re going to bring in all these people that are going to watch you lose.'Will Ospreay's message to Kenny Omega in our interview: 'I won’t deny your star power at all, I won’t deny your drawing capability at all. But you’re going to bring in all these people that are going to watch you lose.'Will Ospreay's message to Kenny Omega in our interview: njpw1972.com/140300#njpw #njwk17 https://t.co/Jb2oMUJaZa

Kenny Omega labeled Will Ospreay as "unstable"

During Kenny Omega's recent interview with NJPW, he took multiple digs at Will Ospreay.

The former AEW World Champion also namedropped Jon Moxley and Jay White. He claimed that Moxley wasn't able to replicate Omega's level of success in New Japan. Omega said:

"Will of course, thinking that this was a good approach, he was thinking that maybe he could be the exception to the rule, that he could do it the way [Jon Moxley] Mox could not. That he could do it the way Jay [White] could not. That he could do it the way that I did. Now this year’s G1 was a miss, Okada didn’t go so well either. So why is it that no-one can do what I can do? Well, there’s so many reasons, but the big one, Will, is up here [taps head]. It’s what you don’t got upstairs."

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay crossed paths earlier this year in AEW in multi-man matches. They are finally set to collide in a highly awaited singles match at the Tokyo Dome with Ospreay's IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will take place on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, and January 21, 2023, at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan.

Are you excited for Kenny Omega's NJPW return? Sound off in the comment section

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes