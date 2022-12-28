"You're unstable, you're unintelligent" - Kenny Omega lashes out at longtime rival amidst intense feud

Kenny Omega has lashed out at his arch-rival Will Ospreay. Speaking in his recent interview with NJPW, Omega labeled the latter as "unstable."

Omega will challenge Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show. This bout will also mark Omega's return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The AEW star also noted how Kazuchika Okada didn't have a successful G1 Climax and that the tournament didn't go his way either.

"Will of course, thinking that this was a good approach, he was thinking that maybe he could be the exception to the rule, that he could do it the way [Jon Moxley] Mox could not. That he could do it the way Jay [White] could not. That he could do it the way that I did. Now this year’s G1 was a miss, Okada didn’t go so well either. So why is it that no-one can do what I can do? Well, there’s so many reasons, but the big one, Will, is up here [taps head]. It’s what you don’t got upstairs," said Omega.

Omega further took digs at Ospreay by claiming that he lacked intelligence:

"I’m not going to credit it to your athletic ability, you’ve got oodles of that. Experience? Yeah, experience plays a factor, but when you have so much ability, you can push past that. What you lack, Will, is your mind. You’re unstable, you’re unintelligent, and that’s why you fail," added Omega.

Kenny Omega took shots at Will Ospreay for his "flips and tricks"

Kenny Omega further took digs at Will Ospreay by recalling the first time he arrived on the New Japan Pro-Wrestling scene.

The Best Bout Machine claimed that he didn't find anything special in Ospreay's style. He said:

"How did I feel about Will Ospreay when he first arrived in New Japan? He was just like anybody else. There are so many guys like him, who can do a bunch of flips and tricks. And it’s fun to watch them practice, and it’s fun to watch their matches. But did I ever feel anything from Will Ospreay? Hmm, not so much."

Kenny Omega will aim to become a two-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion at the Tokyo Dome in early 2023.

