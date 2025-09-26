“I still hate him”- WWE veteran says Kyle Fletcher has what it takes to be a future AEW World Champion

A WWE legend claimed that the current TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher could be the AEW World Champion in the future. The veteran also admitted that he still hates Fletcher for what happened between them.Kyle Fletcher could become the AEW World Champion, according to the WWE veteran, Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust). Dustin is currently out of action due to injury. He last wrestled on an episode of Collision in July, where he lost his TNT Championship to Fletcher in a brutal Chicago street fight.Kyle Fletcher also assaulted Dustin after the match to put him on the shelf. Meanwhile, Rhodes took notice of the popular question on X asking whether Fletcher has what it takes to be a future AEW World Champion. The Natural said that The Protostar has what it takes while also admitting that he still hates him:&quot;Yes he does. He is tough and I still hate him,&quot; Dustin wrote.Speaking of Kyle Fletcher, he has been going great as the TNT Champion. He also challenged Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World title at All Out 2025 in a long hard fought match. However, The Protostar failed to capture the title despite a great showing.WWE veteran provided an update on his in-ring returnAs mentioned earlier, the WWE veteran, Dustin Rhodes is out of action due to injury as he also had to undergo surgery. A fan on X recently said that he can't wait to see Dustin back in the ring. The Natural reacted by admitting that it's going to be a long while until he returns, but nothing will stop him from coming back:&quot;Gonna be a long while. Just sitting yesterday all day for my show destroyed me. Paying for it today. But nothing will stop me from getting back in and finishing my career. Very blessed to be with @AEW,&quot; Dustin wrote.Only time will tell when the 56-year-old legend will be back in All Elite Wrestling.