  • "I won't sue anyone" - AEW star issues statement after big outrage

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 18, 2025 09:38 GMT
AEW
AEW star won't sue anyone (Image source: Star's Instagram and allelitewrestling.com)

A popular AEW star clarified that he will not be suing anyone after fans had a misconception regarding his tweet. The issue was believed to be connected with his previous wrestling character.

AEW star The Beast Mortos sent a message to fans after recent outrage. The 38-year-old star has been an active member of the All Elite Wrestling roster since last year. He was also known by his 'Black Taurus' ring name previously. Recently, a Beast Mortos lookalike was spotted at a recent event.

At the AAA TripleMania event, a wrestler named 'Taurus' showed up, who had the same look as Beast Mortos. The 38-year-old star later revealed on X (fka Twitter) that he is preparing a lawsuit, and fans thought he would sue AAA and WWE for stealing his character and name as well.

Meanwhile, The Beast Mortos made it clear that he was referring to some other legal process with his post and won't sue anyone regarding his previous character, 'Taurus,' that appeared on TripleMania. On his recent Instagram story, Mortos wrote the following:

"I won't sue anyone, the legal process they asked me for help with and I'll work on is completely different from that of my ex-character."
The Beast Mortos&#039; Instagram story about the online confusion regarding the lawsuit
The Beast Mortos' Instagram story about the online confusion regarding the lawsuit

AEW star recently provided a personal update outside of wrestling

AEW star The Beast Mortos has been wrestling regularly on All Elite Wrestling television as well as Ring of Honor. In June, the 38-year-old star provided a personal update that he is going to become a lawyer in a few months.

Taking to X, Beast Mortos provided the following update:

“Officially in a few months, I will be a lawyer. If you don't want to pay your ex-wife a divorce settlement, call me. I'm still learning to speak, but I can help you, rawwwwwwwrrrrrrr."

The Beast Mortos is being congratulated for his new profession outside the ring. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for him in Tony Khan's promotion.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
