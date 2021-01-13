"I tested positive"- Chris Jericho opens up on contracting COVID-19 last year

On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, AEW star Chris Jericho revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2020.

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is one of the biggest stars in pro-wrestling. His appearance at the Sturgis Rally last year caused quite a bit of controversy after the event was linked with many COVID-19 cases.

While talking with Dr. Alex Patel on the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 back in September 2020 but was asymptomatic.

"I tested positive, maybe back in September. and I had zero symptoms. One of the ones that you said... I had my ten days in isolation. Stayed away from everybody. And, I didn't have a symptom, I didn't even know I had it. I went and got tested just in general, and it's one of the ones where they said I was positive, and I was like, "Really?" You serious?'," said Jericho."

"And I had nothing, like I didn't have a headache, I didn't have a cough, which is a very lucky thing. But I think, on top of that, Alex, and you'll know this... once I did have it and it wasn't a false positive 'cause I took three different tests and they were all positive, but now, I have the antibodies," Jericho added.

Chris Jericho garnered tons of negative press for his views on COVID-19

Chris Jericho's Sturgis Rally appearance as a part of Fozzy and how he downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19 invited a social media barrage. Chris Jericho had an entire episode of Talk Is Jericho where the possibility of COVID-19 being a government conspiracy was discussed in detail.

COVID-19 has taken almost two million lives so far. The majority of pro-wrestling personalities have taken it seriously and have urged fans to do the same. A big name like Chris Jericho can influence many fans, and the way he downplayed the risk of COVID-19 didn't sit well with many people.