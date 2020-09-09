Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy's concert linked with 250,000 COVID-19 cases

Chris Jericho was amid controversy for his participation in the Sturgis Rally this year, but now the consequences were worst than anyone originally thought. Jericho's band, Fozzy, performed at the famous bike rally in August, which has now been linked to a quarter of a million COVID-19 cases worldwide.

Andrew Friedson reported on Twitter that the Sturgis Rally is believed to be responsible for 250,000 Coronavirus cases between August 2nd and September 2nd. This is roughly 19 percent of national cases during this time period. Shortly after the concert, only seven cases were reported, which Chris Jericho shrugged off. However, this new estimation is something that the "DemoGod" as well as those responsible for the rally will have to take seriously.

We estimate that over 250,000 of the reported cases between August 2 and September 2 are due to the Sturgis Rally. Roughly 19 percent of the national cases during this timeframe. https://t.co/6tCCV6aXYf — Andrew Friedson (@FriedsonAndrew) September 6, 2020

The first-ever AEW World Champion took a lot of flack for his decision to go through with the concert with the event taking place days before a huge AEW Dynamite match against Orange Cassidy. It should be intriguing how Chris Jericho will respond to this 250,000 figure now.

Chris Jericho under fire for Fozzy concert at Sturgis Rally

As mentioned before, many fans questioned Chris Jericho for Fozzy's decision to perform at the Sturgis Rally. When photos were released from the concert, many people in attendance were not adhering to social distancing or wearing masks. "Le Champion" responded to the fan outrage on his Saturday Night Special live stream saying:

“We actually did four shows this week, and the reason for that is we had our ‘Save the World Tour,’ which was originally scheduled for April and May, but it got postponed to July and August, then got postponed to October and November,” Jericho said. “Four shows remained in August, and I was like ‘How?’ The shows are in South Dakota, and North Dakota, and we have one in Fort Madison, Iowa, which is right near the border of South Dakota. … The reason why the shows have happened is because these states of North Dakota and South Dakota have low COVID cases, less than 1,000 in both states, I think Florida had 9,000 today alone.”

CHRIS JERICHO Defends FOZZY's Decision To Play Shows During Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/ws6xvQAygV pic.twitter.com/nebAh9eD0N — BLABBERMOUTH.NET (@BLABBERMOUTHNET) August 9, 2020

The new information released should make for an interesting response from Chris Jericho on his next live stream. As of the time of this writing, Chris Jericho nor AEW have released a statement in regards to this new figure.