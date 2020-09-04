'They should move to any other night, get away from us' - Chris Jericho slams WWE with a bold statement

AEW Dynamite and NXT have aired on different days for the past few weeks. As expected, the results have been quite positive for both companies. Both shows have drawn huge numbers without any competition, and there is also talk about NXT possibly moving out from the Wednesday slot. Chris Jericho, who has always been on the offensive when it comes to AEW's ratings victories over WWE, has sent another bold message to the WWE.

During a recent appearance on the Busted Open radio show, the Demo God addressed the rumors of WWE contemplating a change of day for NXT.

Chris Jericho said that he wasn't surprised that the WWE was planning on retreating from the Wednesday Night Wars. The AEW Superstar sent a direct message to his former employers that they should move to another night. Chris Jericho felt that WWE had a great program, and their spiteful tactic of going up against AEW was only hurting NXT's ratings.

Chris Jericho says WWE should just conceit defeat

Chris Jericho declared that AEW isn't going anywhere and that Dynamite would continue to beat NXT. Jericho felt that WWE retreating is the right move from a business standpoint. 'Le Champion' isn't bothered about NXT breaching the 800k or 900k barriers as he and AEW are focussed on getting over the 1 million mark. He also spoke about the importance of the 18-49 demographic.

Chris Jericho said that the WWE lost, and there is nothing wrong for them to conceit defeat. The former AEW World Champion concluded by proclaiming that no one can stop All Elite Wrestling.

Here's Chris Jericho's full statement on the rumors of WWE moving to another night and the ongoing ratings war:

"Once again, it was never a war for me. This is a war that was thrust upon us by a company that is very petty and very spiteful, and we know the reason why NXT was moved to Wednesday nights. To mess with us. We get it. We pay attention to what we are doing. We don't care what they're doing, and we have no interest in it. If you watch us, you get the ratings, where we beat them week after week. We beat them in the demos where people think it's jokes. The only thing that matters is the TV networks and advertisers that listed the 18-49 demo. Look it up. We win every week.

They should retreat. They should move to any other night. Get away from us! You guys got a great program, and it's good; why would you want to sacrifice your own ratings just to be spiteful and petty to go head to head with AEW? We're not going anywhere and put on anything you want - we'll continue to beat you. It is a retreat, but it's also the right move from a business standpoint. Get your head out of your rear end and just worry about your product the same way we worry about ours. If they move to Tuesday, smart move. That way, you guys can get your 850 thousand, 900 thousand. Whatever! Get 10 million viewers. Congratulations! Let us do our thing, and we'll get over a million. I think it's a smart move business-wise on theirs. They lost! There's nothing wrong with conceiting defeat, moving to a different night, and worrying about your show and not worrying about going head to head with AEW because you can't stop us." H/t WrestlingInc

While Chris Jericho is just doing his job of putting over AEW, many fans would argue that both shows airing on different nights would be the right decision as they can watch both shows. The ratings and viewership figures from the past few weeks have proven that putting out shows on separate days could be ideal for moving forward.

